After a year without games, East Haven student-athletes countdown to spring season

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been a full year since student-athletes that play spring sports have competed.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — It won’t be long before the spring high school season swings into action for real. Games and matches kick off this Saturday.

In East Haven, the tennis program is holding serve as the boys and girls teams continue to prepare to hit the court.

Under the watchful eye of head coach Anthony Perrotti, the Yellowjackets have a roster filled with experience and the juniors and seniors should carry the group into the spring.

“It’s a great thing to see, these guys really enjoy being together,” Perrotti said. “We have great team chemistry here and it’s just good to see these guys back together.”

Senior Mathew Divito said: “It’s good to play with a few kids I’m already friends with and the chemistry is even better because we all know each other even the freshman too. We all have great chemistry and we just bond together and I think we’re gonna be pretty good.”

Meanwhile, senior girls captain Siya Patel said she is excited to get back on the courts with a "pretty solid team."

“I didn’t start playing tennis until I got into high school and ever since I stepped on the court freshman year I fell in love with the sport," she said. "I think we have a pretty solid team this year I think will do good.”

The spring season begins on April 10.

