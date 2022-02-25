x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Enfield man joins Team USA's alpine skiing for 2022 Beijing Paralympic Games

Andrew Haraghey has been racing since 2010 and this will be his second Paralympic Games.
Credit: AP
A man wearing a KN95 mask walks past the logos of the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ENFIELD, Conn. — An Enfield man is heading to the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics as part of Team USA's alpine skiing team.

Andrew Haraghey, 26, will be competing in his second Paralympic Games with his first being in PyeongChang where he placed 18th in downhill and 24th in super-G. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

Haraghey had contracted viral encephalitis at just 6 months old, resulting in cerebral palsy. He was born in Hartford and graduated from Westminster College in 2019. 

He began racing in 2010. 

On Friday, Haraghey posted a photo on Instagram from the Los Angeles International Airport, before he was set to jet off to China.

"All geared up and ready to fly. Next top Beijing!" he captioned the post.

This year, at the world championships, Haraghey finished 15th in downhill and 24th in super-G. 

He's also received the Bob Casey Courage Award from the Connecticut Sports Writers' Alliance. He also enjoys water skiing, tennis, swimming and kayaking. 

RELATED: After 'chilling' scene at Olympics, Kamila Valieva thanks coaches for support

RELATED: Hockey neck guard bill turns to wider look at sport safety

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

 

In Other News

UConn women beat Marquette to win Big East regular season