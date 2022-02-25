Enfield man joins Team USA's alpine skiing for 2022 Beijing Paralympic Games

Andrew Haraghey has been racing since 2010 and this will be his second Paralympic Games.

ENFIELD, Conn. — An Enfield man is heading to the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics as part of Team USA's alpine skiing team.

Andrew Haraghey, 26, will be competing in his second Paralympic Games with his first being in PyeongChang where he placed 18th in downhill and 24th in super-G.

Haraghey had contracted viral encephalitis at just 6 months old, resulting in cerebral palsy. He was born in Hartford and graduated from Westminster College in 2019.

He began racing in 2010.

On Friday, Haraghey posted a photo on Instagram from the Los Angeles International Airport, before he was set to jet off to China.

"All geared up and ready to fly. Next top Beijing!" he captioned the post.

This year, at the world championships, Haraghey finished 15th in downhill and 24th in super-G.

He's also received the Bob Casey Courage Award from the Connecticut Sports Writers' Alliance. He also enjoys water skiing, tennis, swimming and kayaking.

