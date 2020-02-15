x
Exclusive: MLB raises salaries for minor leaguers in 2021

MLB opted to give players a wage increase between 38% and 72%.
Credit: AP
San Francisco Giants pitchers Jerry Blevins, left, and Andrew Triggs, right, pick up baseballs after a fielding drill during spring training baseball workouts for pitchers and catchers Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is raising the minimum salary for minor league players in 2021, according to a memo sent from the commissioner's office to all 30 teams obtained by The Associated Press. 

Two years after successfully lobbying Congress to exempt minor leaguers from federal minimum wage laws, MLB opted to give players a wage increase between 38% and 72%. 

Players at rookie and short-season levels will see their minimum weekly pay raised from $290 to $400, and players at Class A will go from $290 to $500. Double-A will jump from $350 to $600, and Triple-A from $502 to $700.

 