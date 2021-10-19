x
Fairfield coach Joe Frager to retire after this season

Frager cited health reasons in announcing his retirement. He enters the season with a career record of 429-267, including 240-184 at Fairfield.
Credit: AP
Fairfield coach Joe Frager watches his team during the second half of their 93-40 loss to Connecticut in an NCAA college basketball game in Storrs, Conn., on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2011. (AP Photo/Fred Beckham)

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Fairfield women’s basketball coach Joe Frager says he will retire after this season, his 24th in college basketball and 15th at Fairfield.

Frager cited health reasons in announcing his retirement. He enters the season with a career record of 429-267, including 240-184 at Fairfield.

He was 189-83 in nine seasons at Southern Connecticut and was named the Division II national coach of the year in 2007.

Fairfield finished 11-5 last season and will open this season on Nov. 9 at home against Brown.

