Fairfield's Kristen Santos advances to the quarter-finals in the women's 1000m

She came in first in her heat.

BEIJING, China — Connecticut's Kristen Santos is advancing to the quarterfinals in her Olympic debut.

The 27-year-old Fairfield native finished in first place in the women's 1000m short track speedskating event Wednesday morning.

Defending Olympic champion Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands was the top qualifier in the 1,000 heats.

Arianna Fontana of Italy, who is the most decorated short track skater in Olympic history, also moved on to the quarterfinals Wednesday.

Santos has also advanced in the women's 3000m relay.

Her Team USA teammates Corinne Stoddard, Maame Biney and Julie Letai have also qualified for the 3000m relay.

Santos faced in the women's 500m on Monday, but she did not advance past the quarterfinals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

