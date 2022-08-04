Hartford Yard Goats fans enjoy season opener

Dunkin Donuts Park was sold out for opening night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARTFORD, Conn. — Baseball fans were greeted with blue skies over Dunkin’ Donuts Park for the Hartford Yard Goats season opener.

“The weather’s beautiful and it’s just good to be back,” Michelle Mesler from Manchester said.

Visitors filled Pratt Street for a roaring pre-game party to kick off the festivities.

Inside the stadium, fans were excited to return to a sense of normalcy and enjoy the game with family and friends.

“We love taking off our hats and trying to catch a ball with our hats,” said Lennon Gilligan from Vernon who came to the game with his father and cousin.

“It’s the atmosphere. They’ve really built a great park,” Eric Mesler from Manchester said.

But beyond the stadium, the return marks a sign of hope for local businesses after a difficult two years.

“To return to normalcy is so important to people and they feel more confident going out and being around people and you know being able to have some drinks outside on Pratt Street and then walk over,” Erin Sweeney, Vaughan’s Public House General Manager, said.

The Yard Goats have two more games this weekend, including Bark in the Park Saturday afternoon where guests can bring their pups.

Elisha Machado is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at emachado@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.