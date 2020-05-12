x
Final 'Bubbleville' game between UConn, NC State canceled due to positive COVID-19 test

N.C. State says all program members had negative tests before traveling to CT. The positive result came in Friday’s round of testing 24 hours ahead of the game.
Credit: AP
Connecticut's Josh Carlton (25) celebrates with Isaiah Whaley, rear, and James Bouknight right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern California, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

MONTVILLE, Conn. — North Carolina State says Saturday’s men’s basketball game against UConn has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test for a member of the team’s traveling party.

The school announced the cancellation early Saturday.

The matchup was scheduled to be the final game in “Bubbleville,” a series of college basketball games at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

N.C. State says all program members had a test come back negative before traveling to Connecticut.

They then received another round of testing after arriving and received negative results before Thursday’s win against Massachusetts-Lowell.

But, the positive result came in Friday’s round of testing 24 hours ahead of the game in accordance with NCAA protocols.