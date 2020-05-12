Final 'Bubbleville' game between UConn, NC State canceled due to positive COVID-19 test

N.C. State says all program members had negative tests before traveling to CT. The positive result came in Friday’s round of testing 24 hours ahead of the game.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — North Carolina State says Saturday’s men’s basketball game against UConn has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test for a member of the team’s traveling party.

The school announced the cancellation early Saturday.

The matchup was scheduled to be the final game in “Bubbleville,” a series of college basketball games at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

A positive test within the NC State program has led to the cancelling of this afternoon’s game in Bubbleville. https://t.co/9fdR0BQXsl — UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) December 5, 2020

N.C. State says all program members had a test come back negative before traveling to Connecticut.

They then received another round of testing after arriving and received negative results before Thursday’s win against Massachusetts-Lowell.