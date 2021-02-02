CT healthcare workers headed for Super Bowl LV courtesy of Patriots owner

76 healthcare workers in total will head down to Tampa Bay for Super Bowl Sunday as guests of the Kraft family.

CONNECTICUT, USA — It is without any doubt that no one has had a harder year than the brave men and women healthcare workers battling COVID-19 on the frontlines. Now for four Connecticut nurses, they have been rewarded and will go to Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay.

Governor Ned Lamont made the announcement on Twitter, saying he spoke to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and told Lamont to find four frontline nurses. Kraft will fly the Connecticut nurses, along with 72 other healthcare workers in the New England Patriots jet. This is an effort to thank those who have done so much during the pandemic.

During the video, Governor Lamont recognized each of the Connecticut nurses by name and all that they have done during the pandemic. One of the nurses was not announced, but Gov. Lamont said they will be getting a call soon. Trinity Healthcare also announced two of its employees, Matthew Blouin, RN, of Saint Francis Hospital, and Cherie Rodriguez, RT, of Mercy Medical Center, will be going to the Super Bowl as well.

Who is this year’s MVP? Brady or Mahomes? Neither! This season, the real MVPs are our frontline workers. That’s why four lucky #Connecticut healthcare heroes will get to fly down to the #SuperBowl courtesy of @Patriots owner Robert Kraft. pic.twitter.com/vkXEPLXABW — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) February 2, 2021