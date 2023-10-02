Dwight Freeney's journey to the College Football Hall of Fame began on a soccer field in Bloomfield

Dwight grew up in Bloomfield, CT playing multiple sports. Warhawks Head Coach Jack Cochran encouraged Freeney to play football...the start of an incredible journey.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Dwight Freeney is a seven-time NFL Pro Bowler, a Super Bowl XLI champion, and a College Football Hall of Fame inductee.

Before the 42-year-old made a name for himself as one of the most feared defensive ends in professional football, he was a soccer player, a baseball player, and a basketball player in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

"He actually started playing football his sophomore year," said his former teammate George Garrison Jr. (Bloomfield '98) "He played soccer."

"He loved basketball," said his father, Hugh Freeney. "That's where he got the spin move."

"I played them all, you know, and that's a credit to my father," Dwight Freeney said. "He was the guy that was the basketball coach and was the baseball coach."

During one soccer game in 1994, in his freshman season, the former Indianapolis Colts player was benched for another goalkeeper.

The Warhawks head football coach Jack Cochran was at that game and having coached Freeney’s older brother Hugh – then a senior – he got an idea.

"All credit goes to Jack Cochran, who yanked me off that soccer field, which is not easy for anyone to do," explained Freeney. "I grew up playing soccer. I was a big soccer guy. And he pulled me aside after the game and said, 'Hey, why don't you try this other game called football?'"

From that moment on, Freeney went on to become an All-American, playing defensive end and tight end. He earned the attention of high-profile division one programs, and ultimately signed with Syracuse University.

After 4 years with the Orangemen, he was selected by the Colts as the 11th overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft.

"I think what it takes is someone who's willing to give up a lot a large part of their life to maximize their football skills," Cochran said. "And then his competitiveness, which is off the charts. Dwight wants to win at anything he does."

"We weren't expecting this but I'm very, very grateful and very proud of all that he has accomplished," said Joy, his mother.

"My experiences growing up in Bloomfield meant absolutely everything to me," says Dwight. "It propelled me to bigger and greater things. Never did I once think when I was playing that I want to be a College Hall of Fame athlete. I just went out and played the game and had fun. And when I got the call that I was in the hall of fame I was ecstatic. But I also knew this is an accomplishment for all of those who had appointed and that means those who Jack cock rings and everyone else. You know, my parents, my family, just everyone who had a part of that journey. It's an awesome journey. Started right there in Bloomfield, Connecticut."

Jonah Karp is the sports director at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jkarp@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

