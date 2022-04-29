Former UConn football star Travis Jones selected in NFL Draft

The Ravens drafted Jones in the third round with the 76th pick.

LAS VEGAS — Former UConn star defensive lineman and New Haven native Travis Jones was the 76th pick in the NFL draft, going to the Baltimore Ravens in the third round.

Jones was a standout on UConn last year despite the team underperforming.

Jones went into the draft listed as 6'4" and weighing 326 pounds.

In his 2021 season, Jones recorded 48 total tackles and 4.5 sacks.

