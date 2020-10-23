Giants blow 11-point lead to Eagles in final five minutes

However, the most memorable play of the night was the 80-yard run by second-year QB Daniel Jones which ended in him seemingly tripping over himself.

PHILADELPHIA — Holding an 11-point lead with less than five minutes to play, the New York Giants were on the verge of a second straight win and getting back in the NFC East race.

They blew it, which is probably what one would expect from a team that opened the season by losing five straight games under new coach Joe Judge.

Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes in the final five minutes and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Giants 22-21 for their eighth straight win over their turnpike rivals to the north.

However, the most memorable play of the night was the 80-yard run by second-year QB Daniel Jones. What should have been a touchdown, ended with Jones seemingly tripping over himself near the 10-yard line. One can hear the announcer say in the replays," it has been that kind of year for the Giants offensively."