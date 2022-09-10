Grant, McCoy help Sacred Heart beat Central Conn. 14-10

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Malik Grant ran for 109 yards and a score on 23 carries, Rob McCoy added a 14-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and Sacred Heart beat Central Connecticut 14-10 Saturday night in the Northeast Conference opener for both teams.
McCoy finished with five carries for 48 yards for Sacred Heart (1-1).
Santana Fonseca kicked a 29-yard field goal just before halftime to trim Central Connecticut's deficit to 7-3 and Nasir Smith capped a nine-play, 90-yard drive with a 1-yard scoring run to give the Blue Devils their first lead at 10-7 with 2:41 to go in the third quarter.
Smith had 21 carries for 92 yards and added 38 yards receiving on three catches for Central Connecticut (0-2).
The Blue Devils outgained Sacred Heart 254-238 total yards.
RELATED: Zion Turner thrown into fire as starting QB ahead of matchup against Central Connecticut State
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
----
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.