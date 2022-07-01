Madison native Will Levis shines in his first season at the University of Kentucky

Over the summer, he transferred to Kentucky – where he earned the starting nod at quarterback.

MADISON, Connecticut — On New Year’s Day, Will Levis kicked off 2022 with a celebration in Orlando on the heels of the biggest win of his career. But the long road for the Madison native started right at home.

Levis had a standout football career at Xavier High School. After winning a state title as a backup his freshman year, he started the next three years at quarterback. Despite missing the playoffs his senior year, Levis cemented himself as one of the best players in Xavier football history, breaking the school record for passing yards, touchdowns, and completions in a season.

After graduation, Levis signed with Penn State and spent three seasons with the Nittany Lions, appearing in 15 games and starting two. But over the summer, he transferred to the University of Kentucky – where he earned the starting nod at quarterback.

For Levis, the fresh start was exactly what he was looking for.

“It was really my first time being like a starting quarterback really since high school,” he said. “So to be in the leadership role, and to be in that position where I was ‘the guy,’ that was really the first time I felt that and I felt that confidence.”

That confidence was on full display last season. Levis threw for 2,826 yards and 24 touchdowns while also rushing for 539 yards and nine scores. His performance spurred the Wildcats to a 10-win season and a 20-17 win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl – where Levis threw the game-winning touchdown pass.

And while his exploits are outside state lines, Levis is immensely proud of his home state’s standing in college football.

“It's been really cool to see how Connecticut has been able to produce [college football] recruits and prospects. It's no longer an excuse that you're from Connecticut, and that's why you're not being recruited. I think that if you're a good player, you're going to be found.”

