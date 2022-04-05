Middletown native Tyshawn James headed to Atlanta Falcons rookie mini-camp

Tyshaun James has signed a free agent NFL contract with the Atlanta Falcons and will head to rookie mini-camp later this month.

MIDDLETOWN, Connecticut — Once a quarterback in high school, Tyshaun James switched to wide receiver in college and is now getting a chance in the pro ranks with the Atlanta Falcons.

“I’ve always been an underdog from high school to college so now I’m used to it,” said James on Wednesday. “It’ll be fine, I’m not worried about anything.”

James has always taken care of business on the field. The two-way star at Middletown High School went on to impact just about every game he played in while at Central Connecticut State University.

At 6’3” and 210 pounds, James has the body to man-handle defensive backs but he has the speed to take the top off of defenses which the Falcons will soon see.

“I see myself as like a deep threat because I do have speed,” smiled James, who said he’s much more than that and he thrives on winning jump balls.

James carved out quite a career at CCSU, surpassing 1,800 yards receiving and hauling in 18 touchdowns in just three full seasons in New Britain winning plenty of accolades.



James is typically a quiet playmaker and is trying to stay grounded even though he’s getting ready to compete at the highest level of football.

“It really hasn’t hit me yet,” said James. “I feel like it will hit me like once I’m in the facility and holding the Falcons helmet and it being on the jersey.”

James will participate in the rookie minicamp in Atlanta from May 13-15.

