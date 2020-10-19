Mistakes too much for Patriots to overcome in 18-12 loss

Nine of Denver's points directly followed Patriots' errors, including three turnovers.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots expected to have rust coming off a long layoff and with a minimal amount of practice time after becoming the latest NFL team to deal with a coronavirus outbreak.

They didn't count on the myriad of mistakes they had in their 18-12 loss to Denver that has now left them with a losing record through five games for the first time since 2001.