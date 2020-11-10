Monday night Patriots - Broncos game postponed

NFL reporter Adam Schefter tweeted the new positive test result in New England makes it four for the team in the past eight days.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The game between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos has been postponed according to NFL officials.

Brian Murphy, public relations for the NFL disclosed the postponement on Twitter, saying details on a new game date will be announced shortly.

"The decision was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and gameday personnel in consultation with medical experts."

It comes after a report from ESPN that the league shut down the Patriots' facility after a new positive test for COVID-19.

NFL reporter Adam Schefter tweeted the new positive test result makes it four for the team in the past eight days. More testing is underway.

Broncos-Patriots game is being moved to next Sunday, sources tell ESPN.



Broncos were supposed to play Miami; that won’t happen. That game is being rescheduled. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

Schefter reports the game is being moved to next Sunday, which would have been the Patriots' bye week. The Broncos were supposed to play the Miami Dolphins next week, but that game will be moved.

ESPN reports its the third time in 10 days the Patriots facility has been shut down due to COVID-19.

It's the second straight week COVID-19 has put the Patriots schedule in the spotlight. Last week's New England-Kansas City game had to be pushed from Sunday to Monday after quarterback Cam Newton tested positive. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray are also on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to ESPN.