Old Saybrook's Luke Schoonmaker selected 58th overall to the Cowboys in NFL Draft

Old Saybrook native Luke Schoonmaker has been selected 58th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Schoonmaker is now the second Connecticut resident to be taken in this year's draft as quarterback Will Levis was taken 33rd overall by the Tennesse Titans.

Schoonmaker, a tight end, played for Hamden Hall County Day School. He then went to play for Michigan University where he redshirted in 2018 and then played in 11 contests as a reserve the following campaign.

A reserve again in 2020, Schoonmaker started 10 of 14 games played in 2021, scoring three times to garner honorable mention All-Big Ten Conference honors. He was a third-team pick in 2022, starting 11 of 12 games played and missing two games due to injury.

Schoonmaker's NFL combine measurements have him listed as 6'5" and 251 pounds.

