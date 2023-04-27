CT's Will Levis freefalls in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft

The Kentucky quarterback and product of Xavier High School in Middletown was initially projected to be a top-five selection.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Connecticut football fans were left waiting and wondering Thursday night after University of Kentucky quarterback and Connecticut native Will Levis went unselected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Levis had been projected by many NFL experts to be drafted in the top five of the first round of the NFL Draft but progressively dropped down the board throughout the first round.

Three quarterbacks were selected in the first four picks of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, including Alabama quarterback and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, who went first overall to the Carolina Panthers.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was selected second overall in the first round by the Houston Texans.

The Indianapolis Colts selected fourth in the first round of the NFL Draft, and many had predicted they would select Levis with their pick. The Colts instead chose Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, leaving Levis to sit in the green room and wait for his name to be called.

Levis, who is from Madison, attended Xavier High School in Middletown. At Xavier High, he set school records for passing touchdowns with 27 and passing yards with 2,793.

Andy Guyon, head coach at Xavier High School, told FOX61 News ahead of the draft that Levis was a "very driven" student-athlete who knew exactly what he wanted out of his career - and had the arm to take him there.

"He's a gunslinger," Guyon said. "He wants the ball in those special situations and he's going to let it rip. He's got special arm talent."

He added: "When you think about Will, you had blinders on because you knew he was going places. We always thought he had a lot of talent. When he kept getting better, it never really surprised us because of the type of work ethic he has. I just feel like he has a chance to be special."

After high school, Levis committed to Penn State in 2018 to play college football. Levis redshirted his freshman year and then was the Nittany Lions' backup quarterback from 2018 to 2020.

Levis then transferred to the University of Kentucky. The team captain started all 13 games for the Wildcats in 2021, throwing for 2,827 yards and 24 touchdowns and leading the squad with nine rushing scores. Levis started 11 games in his final college season in 2022, missing one game with shoulder and turf toe injuries and opting out of the team's bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft.

"We're very proud of him. I think it shows that you can go to a four-year high school in the state of Connecticut through hard work and you can be successful and you can get to the NFL," Guyon said.

Levis at the NFL Draft combine was listed as 6'4" and 229 pounds. NFL.com lists his quarterback comparison to former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler.

The second and third rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft are scheduled for Friday, April 28, starting at 7 p.m. EST

