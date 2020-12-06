Former UConn athletes urge trustees not to cut their sports

The trustees participated Friday in a financial workshop in advance of a June 24 meeting to vote on a new school budget.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — Members of UConn’s Board of Trustees heard from former athletes Friday as it considers eliminating several sports during upcoming budget cuts made necessary by losses suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trustees participated Friday in a financial workshop in advance of a June 24 meeting to vote on a new school budget. Scott Jordan, UConn’s chief financial officer said the budget process includes program reviews across the school, including athletics.