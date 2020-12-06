Former UConn athletes urge trustees not to cut their sports

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — Members of UConn’s Board of Trustees heard from former athletes Friday as it considers eliminating several sports during upcoming budget cuts made necessary by losses suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The trustees participated Friday in a financial workshop in advance of a June 24 meeting to vote on a new school budget. Scott Jordan, UConn’s chief financial officer said the budget process includes program reviews across the school, including athletics.
Former UConn athletes queued up during the public comment portion of the meeting, which was held by teleconference, urging the school to cut the track, cross country, and other programs.