Former UConn men's basketball coach Dee Rowe dies at 91

Rowe died at his home in Storrs on Sunday

STORRS, Conn. -- Dee Rowe, a UConn legend and former men's basketball coach, died Sunday at the age of 91.

The University of Connecticut announced the news on their UConn Huskies website.

Rowe and his wife Virginia were a constant presence at UConn basketball games. Ginny Rowe died in 2018.

A mentor and inspiration to so many.



Thank you, Coach Rowe. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/zKWX2VbKUZ pic.twitter.com/2meiTxd23p — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) January 10, 2021

Today, we are saddened to lose a cornerstone of the University of Connecticut. Coach Rowe was not only a championship-winning, Hall of Fame coach, but a mentor who devoted his life to inspiring countless athletes at UConn and beyond. https://t.co/cRkksac7oT — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) January 10, 2021

A true ambassador and legend of UConn Athletics. Rest In Peace, Coach Rowe. pic.twitter.com/H0E8yov0iy — UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) January 10, 2021

The following appeared on UConnHuskies.com

Coach Rowe's remarkable eight-decade professional career included numerous individual honors and was highlighted in 2017 when he was named recipient of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's John W. Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award---the highest and most prestigious award presented by the Hall of Fame outside of Enshrinement. Previous winners of the Bunn Award included John Wooden, Red Auerbach, Bob Cousy and Dave Gavitt.

In December of 2016, Rowe was listed by the Basketball Hall of Fame as a nominee in the contributor category for consideration as an inductee to the Hall of Fame.