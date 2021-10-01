Former UConn men's basketball coach Dee Rowe dies at 91

STORRS, Conn. -- Dee Rowe, a UConn legend and former men's basketball coach, died Sunday at the age of 91.
The University of Connecticut announced the news on their UConn Huskies website.
Rowe and his wife Virginia were a constant presence at UConn basketball games. Ginny Rowe died in 2018.
The following appeared on UConnHuskies.com
Coach Rowe's remarkable eight-decade professional career included numerous individual honors and was highlighted in 2017 when he was named recipient of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's John W. Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award---the highest and most prestigious award presented by the Hall of Fame outside of Enshrinement. Previous winners of the Bunn Award included John Wooden, Red Auerbach, Bob Cousy and Dave Gavitt.
In December of 2016, Rowe was listed by the Basketball Hall of Fame as a nominee in the contributor category for consideration as an inductee to the Hall of Fame.
Born January 20, 1929 and a native of Worcester, Mass., Rowe "fell in love" with the game of basketball in the third grade. He played scholastically at Worcester Academy and during his collegiate days at Middlebury College (A.B. 1952). He also earned a M.Ed. at Boston University in 1953.