Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart featured in 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition

NEW YORK — There really hasn’t been anything that Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart haven’t done, and you can now add Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition to their resume.



The popular and powerful magazine releasing images of five WNBA stars including Bird and Stewart, who each have their own section in the issue.



The article's author Dorothy J. Gentry says “Unprecedented. History-making. Radical. The same words that describe SI Swimsuit also describe this set of models-the players of the WNBA. They’re a diverse group like the W itself.”

Former UConn star and 20 year WNBA veteran Sue Bird says told the magazine it's so much more. “This is who we are; this is the makeup of our league,” said Bird in the article. “We represent a variety of things: of course women, women of color, members of the LGBTQIA2+ community and much more…”

Her teammate and multiple champion Breanna Stewart also traded in her uniform for a swimsuit and says this is another step for the league as a whole.

The W is in the house! 🏀 The women of WNBA traded in their uniforms for swimsuits & made all our swishes come true. Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike, Te'a Cooper & Didi Richards will be featured in our 2022 issue-hitting newsstands on May 19th. https://t.co/4cf2Jgqg9w pic.twitter.com/09cutvJl5V — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 9, 2022

“The WNBA has always been at the forefront of social issues,” commented Stewart in the SI article. “And we continue to be leaders in this space because we always have fought for more—and we don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.”

The 2022 Sports Illuminated Swimsuit Edition will be available on May 19.



