The Blue Devils were 5-16 this season and 5-13 in the Northeast Conference, failing to qualify for the conference tournament.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Donyell Marshall has stepped down as head coach at Central Connecticut.

The former NBA and UConn star was 40-140 in five seasons at CCSU, with losing records each year.

