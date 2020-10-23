Founders League cancel the interscholastic competition for the 2020-2021 winter season

The League composed of local area private schools made the announcement on October 23.

CONNECTICUT, USA — In a brief statement on their website Friday, The Founders League announced it will be canceling its winter sports season.

The Founders League, which is composed of renowned private schools like Miss Porters and Kingswood Oxford, cited the COVID-19 pandemic and community safety as reasons for the cancelation.

The statement reads:

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and after many discussions prioritizing community health, safety, and well-being, the Founders League has unanimously and with great regret, decided to cancel all Founders League interscholastic competition for the 2020-2021 winter season.