FOX61's Sports Ticket: Yale's strength and conditioning coach TJ Belanger and nurse

Usually, during the most difficult of times like what this country is experiencing now, people rise up and help. That’s definitely the case for TJ Belanger, an athlete, and sports fan and a nurse.



First responders run in his family, his mother and aunt are nurses and his sister works in a hospital. Now during the COVID-19 pandemic, his two worlds collide.



“It would probably feel like the closest thing to being wartime medicine,” said Belanger during a Facetime interview. “No one was prepared for it.”



From the sidelines to the frontlines, Belanger continues to do what he always does and that’s help people, whether it’s his athletes at Yale as a Strength and Conditioning coach or his patients as a nurse.



“We had 30-year-olds, 40-year-olds, 50-year-olds who were getting this virus and were super sick and that required very intensive care but we were actually able to help them walk out of the hospital,” said Belanger. “That’s the kind of stuff where I’m like at least we are helping and it’s rewarding, but obviously there were the sad cases where that wasn’t the case.”



In the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, Belanger can be found in the ICU at Waterbury Hospital. It’s there he’s hands-on in the medical-surgical unit.



“The biggest thing I noticed being there was if you were unhealthy in any way it didn’t matter what age you were, it hit you pretty hard,” recalled Belanger. “It kinda just reaffirms that we need to make sure we take care of ourselves.”



And that’s the message he’s been bringing for the last three years to the athletes that he trains at Yale.



“I work with a lot of the women’s teams and getting them to be able to see how beneficial weightlifting, in particular, can be for them and the positive body composition changes that they get from it has been awesome to see,” smiled Belanger. “The change in their mindset of what is fit, what is healthy, and what should be normal.”



Lately, TJ has been working with his athletes virtually during this pandemic and says he doesn’t know for sure when they will be back together as a group. He hopes it happens soon.



As for his teammates and colleagues at Waterbury Hospital, he was quick to pass much of the credit to them during this difficult time which certainly makes you think he’s the ultimate team-player!