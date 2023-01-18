Gampel Pavilion court to be replaced after 33 years

The floors have reached the end of its life and cannot be sanded any further.

STORRS, Conn. — UConn will be stepping into a new chapter; Gampel Pavilion's wood floors have served their time after 33 years of basketball games, commencement ceremonies, and UConn events.

The wood floors will be replaced with a new maple surface before the start of the 2023-2024 basketball and volleyball season in the fall.

UConn Spokesperson Stephanie Reitz made the announcement on UConn Today, stating that the floors have reached the end of their life and cannot be sanded any further.

The project was approved by the Board of Trustees. The wood floor is to be removed, the subflooring will be inspected and repaired, the maple floor will then be installed, and it will be finished with sanding and a final painting.

Gampel Pavilion has been a part of UConn since Jan. 1990, when the UConn men's basketball team defeated St. John's. The floors have been sanded each year.

"Gampel Pavilion is one of the great college basketball venues in the country with so many Husky greats having taken that court, creating countless signature moments during the last 33 years," said UConn Athletic Director David Benedict in a statement.

Athletic playing courts like Gampel Pavilion must be NCAA-compliant to standards. It should include a certain amount of "give" to prevent a strong impact on the joints and muscles of the athletes. They should have appropriate markings and approved school logos.

The floor replacement will begin after the spring commencement.

What will happen to the wooden planks is yet to be determined, but UConn Board of Trustees member Dan Toscano said it will not be thrown in a garbage, but put away.

Details on what will happen with the old playing court will be announced when the information becomes available.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.