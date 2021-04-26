Getting back on base, Yard Goats tickets for sale again

On May 11th, the season will start with fans coming to the ballpark at a fifty percent capacity limit.

HARTFORD, Conn — “621, 621 days since the last Yard Goats game at Dunkin Donuts Park,” said Jeff Dooley, the voice of the minor league team that has become a fixture in the Capital City.

Dooley was eluding to the excitement surrounding the first day that the public could buy tickets to Yard Goats home games.

“This is what gets you going,” said Dooley, “just seeing baseball and having the crowd and having the opportunity to watch the future stars of the Major Leagues.”

On the infield, mowers cut grass to ready the stadium for the games to come, inside the front offices, the phones rang furiously as the ticket orders kept coming in.

Mike Abramson, the general manager of the Yard Goats said, “This feels like a huge step forward from what we have been through.”

On May 11th, the season will start with fans coming to the ballpark at a fifty percent capacity limit, but plans are that capacity will jump to one hundred percent after the first week of the season is over on May 19th.

Abramson added, “I think people really are going to enjoy (games) like they did for the first time.” Dooley said, “we’re happy to do our part and bring some normalcy to people and getting them back to the games.”

