Golf

Annika Sorenstam wins US Senior Women’s Open by 8 strokes

The formerly retired golf champion cruised to victory at Brooklawn C.C. in Fairfield
Credit: USGA/Darren Carroll
Annika Sorenstam with her family, husband/caddie Mike McGee, son Will, and daughter Ava after she won the 2021 U.S. Senior Women's Open at Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield, Conn. on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Darren Carroll/USGA)

FAIRFIELD, Conn — Annika Sorenstam ran away with the U.S. Senior Women’s Open on Sunday, closing with a 4-under 68 for an eight-stroke victory.

The 50-year-old Sorenstam, a three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion making her first appearance in the senior event, finished at 12-under 276 at Brooklawn Country Club.

Playing partner and fellow Swede Liselotte Neumann was second, shooting a 74. She won the 1988 U.S. Women’s Open to become the first Swedish major champion.

Laura Davies, the 2018 winner in the inaugural event, was third at 3 under after a 71.

European Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew (74) and Yuko Saito (72) were 2 under.

    

