CW20 to carry 14 LIV Golf events starting in February

The agreement with LIV Golf will give The CW Network exclusive rights to tournaments.

BURBANK, Calif — The CW Network and LIV Golf announced Thursday they have entered into a multi-year agreement to broadcast tournaments from around the globe.

The CW will air 14 global LIV Golf League live events in 2023 and will stream the events live on The CW App.

In Connecticut, the events will air on CW20, WCCT.

“For The CW, our partnership with LIV Golf marks a significant milestone in our goal to re-engineer the network with quality, diversified programming for our viewers, advertisers and CW affiliates," said Dennis Miller, President of the CW Network. "This also marks the first time in The CW’s 17-year history that the network is the exclusive broadcast home for live mainstream sports.”

“The CW recognizes the enormous interest in and potential of our league and with their support, more fans will experience the energy and innovative competition that LIV Golf is using to reinvigorate the sport," said Greg Norman, CEO & Commissioner of LIV Golf.

According to the press release announcing the partnership, broadcasting will begin on February 24-26 at the Mayakoba Resort’s El Camaleón course in Mexico. Other tournaments will include The Gallery Golf Club in Tucson, Arizona, The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia, Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, Cedar Ridge Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Real Club Valderrama in Spain and The Old White Course at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

The global 14-event schedule will have an unprecedented $405 million in prize purses.

