DJ coasts to 5-shot win and 1st Masters title

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Dustin Johnson has won the Masters, shooting a 68 in the final round to finish at 20-under par and win the pandemic-delayed tournament by five strokes.

The 2016 U.S. Open champion claimed his second major. He is the 12th player to win without ever trailing at the end of any round.

Cameron Smith (69) and Sungjae Im (69) were second at 15 under. Justin Thomas was fourth at 12 under.

Tiger Woods needed a late rally on the back nine to avoid his worst score ever at the Masters.

The defending champion birdied five of the last six holes to come in at 4-over 76 on Sunday. That didn’t quite make up for his septuple-bogey 10 on the 12th hole, a par 3 where he put three balls in the water.

Nineteen months after winning his fifth green jacket, Woods left the course at 1 under for the tournament. At the time, he was 16 strokes behind leader Dustin Johnson.

Woods' worst score ever at the Masters was a 77 in the third round of his first appearance, in 1995, when he was still an amateur.

Bernhard Langer has wrapped up a remarkable performance for the ages at Augusta National.

After becoming the oldest player to make the cut in the Masters, the 63-year-old German closed with a 1-under 71 to finish at 3 under overall.

Even though Langer ranked last among the 60 weekend players in driving average (260 yards), his experience and touch around the greens allowed him to finish ahead of plenty of younger players.