Dustin Johnson commits to Travelers Championship

Johnson won by one stroke at TPC River Highlands in 2020.

CROMWELL, Conn. — Dustin Johnson, winner of the 2020 Travelers Championship, announced Tuesday that he will be returning to the course this summer.

Johnson has 24 career victories on the PGA Tour, including two major championships. Currently ranked No. 6 in the world, Johnson has spent 135 weeks at No. 1 during his career.

“From winning major titles to being ranked No. 1 in the world, Dustin’s accomplishments in golf are among the game’s elite,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “He’s been one of the PGA Tour’s best players throughout his career, and as a former champion here, I know our fans look forward to rooting for him this summer.”

Johnson has the longest active streak of consecutive seasons with at least one PGA Tour victory. Starting with his rookie year in 2008, Johnson has won a tournament in 14 straight seasons. That ties him with Tiger Woods (1996-2009) and Lee Trevino (1968-1981) for the fourth-longest Tour streak, trailing only the 17 straight seasons by Jack Nicklaus (1962-1978) and Arnold Palmer (1955-1971), and a 16-year streak by Billy Casper (1956-1971).

Johnson won by one stroke at TPC River Highlands. It was the first of four championships he won that year. He won the Masters in November of that year, his second major title after winning the U.S. Open in 2016.

“Adding Dustin to the player field is tremendous news for the Travelers Championship,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “When he won two years ago, he became a special part of the tournament’s history. He’ll always be welcome in Connecticut, and we can’t wait to watch Dustin compete again at TPC River Highlands.”

Johnson joins Rory McIlroy in the field for the 2022 Travelers Championship, which will be held June 20-26 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

