Harris English set to defend his Travelers Championship title, entertains on media day

English outlasted Kramer Hickok in a tournament-record eight-hole playoff last year

CROMWELL, Conn. — It won’t be long before some of the best golfers in the world tee off at the 2022 Travelers Championship and on Tuesday it was all about media day where the spotlight shines brightly on the tournament and defending champion Harris English.

A year ago, English won the championship after edging out Kramer Hickok in an eight-hole playoff, the longest ever in the history of the tournament. It’s also the second-longest ever on the PGA Tour.

“The playoff was a great experience, but it was that putt on 18 in regulation to get to 13 under par and into a tie,” said English over a Zoom interview. “Playing in Hartford in this tournament is always great for the players and it’s exciting to be the defending champion.”

English, who is recovering from hip surgery, hasn’t played since January but expects to be able to tee things back up in the next four to six weeks, which is good news for defending his title in the Travelers Championship.

“I had a torn labrum in my hip for about 10 years, so I had that fixed,” said English, who acknowledged he also had a bone spur shaved down as well. “I’m hopeful that once I’m back that I will be able to compete like I did over the last year before the surgery.”

English is set to defend his title against the likes of some of the top players who will play from June 20-26 at the TPC River Highlands.

“To have my name on this trophy with some legends, like Arnold Palmer is incredible,” smiled English. “This tournament has got to be one of the oldest still being played on Tour and it’s amazing.”

Others committed to play this year include Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, and Bubba Watson.

The 2022 Travelers Championship will be held June 20-26 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. Gates open to spectators starting Wednesday, June 22. To purchase tickets, visit TravelersChampionship.com.

