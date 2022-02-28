Justin Thomas commits to Travelers Championship

It will be his eighth appearance at TPC River Highlands.

CROMWELL, Conn — Fourteen-time PGA Tour winner Justin Thomas will be coming back to Connecticut for the 2022 Travelers Championship tournament. It will be his eighth appearance at TPC River Highlands.

“Justin has been a big part of this tournament since his first visit in 2013, and we appreciate his continued support,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “He had a great year last year, and was a vital part of helping the U.S. team capture the Ryder Cup – we’re excited to see what he will do against some tough competition at TPC River Highlands.”

Thomas, who is ranked No. 8 in the PAG Tour, is the most recent winner of The Players Championship. He has recorded PGA Tour victories in each of the past six seasons. In 2017, he was named the tour’s Player of the Year, captured the FedExCup points title and won five tournaments, including the PGA Championship for his first major title.

He made his Travelers Championship debut as an amateur after receiving a sponsor exemption. His best finish at TPC River Highlands was a tie for third in 2016.

Thomas has also been a member of the past two United States Ryder Cup teams and the past two Presidents Cup teams. Thomas also competed in the 2020 Olympics.

Thomas’s best finish this season is third place at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

Thomas joins Rory McIlroy in the field for the 2022 Travelers Championship, which will be held June 20-26 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

