After sitting home in 2020, Travelers Golf volunteers are coming back on course

While the Travelers Championship usually staffs around 4,000 volunteers, this year they will have 1,000 volunteers returning to the TPC.

CROMWELL, Conn. — Richard Laury sat home during the third week of June in 2020, and that had never happened before.

For the previous 22 years, Laury, from Middletown, had been a volunteer at the Travelers Championship and its previous incarnations.

“It wasn’t a lot of fun sitting at home and watching the tournament on TV,” said Laury, a grandfather to three. This year, Laury is returning to the tees, he will be one of about a thousand volunteers helping to make the tournament run when the pros come to tackle River Highlands next week. “Everyone loves doing this, it’s just so much fun,” said Laury.

While the Travelers Championship usually staffs around 4,000 volunteers, this year, with attendance limited to 10,000 fans a day, they will have 1,000 volunteers returning to the TPC.

Ed Church, from Hartford, who will enjoy his ninth year as a volunteer said, “it’s just the energy of seeing Connecticut come alive with the fans watching golf.” Church will likely work to help with the crowds by the 18th hole. “There is just a ray of hope, that’s what this is right now.”

Tournament Director Nathan Grube praised the volunteer team saying, “we have this group of people that love what they are doing, and they know what it means to the community.”

To learn more about this year’s tournament click here.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.