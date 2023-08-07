2024 Travelers Championship to be PGA Signature Event

The Travelers Championship will be held June 17-23 at TPC River Highlands.

CROMWELL, Conn — The PGA announced Monday that The Travelers Championship will be one of the PGA TOUR’s Signature Events again in 2024.

The Travelers Championship will be held June 17-23 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell/ Players will be competing for a $20 million purse.

“We are excited that the Travelers Championship will continue to be one of the premier events on the PGA TOUR schedule,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “We’re fortunate to have such a dedicated and involved title sponsor in Travelers. It’s truly an honor to host this tournament and as the event has grown, it’s been incredibly rewarding to see the impact it has made on local business owners and the people who benefit from the nonprofits we support.”

“We’re thrilled to be a Signature Event next year and to have the opportunity to showcase this incredible tournament on one of the biggest stages in golf,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “As we’ve seen in years past, bringing the best players in the world to Connecticut draws greater crowds, provides significant support for the local economy and enables us to generate substantial funds for hundreds of local charities throughout the region. Ultimately, that’s what drives us to continuously enhance the Travelers Championship experience.”

The 2024 Travelers Championship field will include approximately 70-80 players. In the new format, golfers will compete all four days without being cut.

