At the TPC River Highlands, Golf is a team game

Jennifer Wislocki, a Travelers Insurance vice president for sports sponsorships, is enjoying the River Highlands course for the 18th year in a row.

CROMWELL, Conn. — A decade, two decades, almost three decades - the power behind the Travelers Championship comes not only from the golfers but the so-called “TPC Devotees," hundreds of employees and volunteers that return to the course year after year.

Wislocki said, “the people who have been here for so many years, we just want to say thank you for being so faithful.”

Mark Vining, who has been a volunteer for 28 tournaments, is back again in 2021 assisting at the Trinity Health Courtyard, a hospitality area for fans by the 18th hole.

“It’s an experience,” said Vining, “and the most important this is that the money goes to the greater good of the greater Hartford community.”

While only 300 volunteers were allowed on course for the 2020 tournament, this year, 1,000 volunteers signed up and were permitted to take part in the week-long extravaganza at River Highlands.

The hope is that for the 2022 edition of the Travelers Championship the typical four thousand volunteers will be permitted back.

