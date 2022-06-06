Bryson DeChambeau commits to 2022 Travelers Championship

DeChambeau has eight tournament victories on the PGA TOUR, including at least one win during each of his first five full seasons on TOUR, starting in 2017.

CROMWELL, Conn. — U.S. Open 2020 winner Bryson DeChambeau will play at the Traveler's Championship Tournament this year, event organizers announced Monday.

This will be his seventh straight appearance at TPC River Highlands.

“Bryson has captivated the golf world by his dedication to his craft and by doing things on a golf course that are rarely seen on the PGA Tour,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “He’s grown quite comfortable playing TPC River Highlands, and his tournament finishes here reflect that. It will be fun seeing him again this June.”

DeChambeau has eight tournament victories on the PGA TOUR, including at least one win during each of his first five full seasons on the Tour, starting in 2017.

His most recent victory came in 2021 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. DeChambeau became a major champion in 2020 when he won the U.S. Open by six strokes.

Prior to turning professional, DeChambeau became just the fifth player to win the U.S. Amateur and NCAA Championship individual titles in the same year.

Since turning pro, DeChambeau has played in the Presidents Cup once and the Ryder Cup twice.

Days after going 2-0-1 and helping the United States beat Europe at the Ryder Cup in September, DeChambeau competed in the Professional Long Drivers Association World Championships in Nevada, where he finished seventh among 80 contestants, with a long drive of 412 yards.

At TPC River Highlands, DeChambeau has made the cut all six times, with three top-10 finishes. His best finish was a tie for sixth in 2020. Injuries have limited DeChambeau to only six TOUR starts this season. He is No. 28 in this week’s Official World Golf Ranking.

“When Bryson plays, it’s must-watch golf, because if you turn away, you might miss something extraordinary,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “Not only is he a great athlete, he’s also been supportive of our tournament and has been great to our fans. We’re so glad that he’s healthy and we’re thrilled that he’s going to tee it up here in Connecticut in a couple of weeks.”

DeChambeau joins Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka and defending champion Harris English in the field for the 2022 Travelers Championship, which will be held June 20-26 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

