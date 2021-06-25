Bubba Watson overcomes snapped driver to take Travelers lead

Satoshi Kodaira, who was also 7 under on Thursday, shot a 2-over 72 in the second round.

CROMWELL, Conn. — Bubba Watson recovered to birdie the second hole after snapping his driver in the middle of his tee shot, and that propelled him to the lead at the Travelers Championship.

Watson shot his second straight 66 to move to 8 under par through 36 holes. Russell Henley and Kevin Kisner were tied at minus-7, with first-round co-leader Kramer Hickok waiting to tee off in the afternoon.

Satoshi Kodaira, who was also 7 under on Thursday, shot a 2-over 72 in the second round.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.