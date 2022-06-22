Heavy hitters, crowds return to the tees for Celebrity Pro-Am Day at the Travelers Championship

Celebrities taking the tees were well received by fans – though rain kept crowds down for the day.

CROMWELL, Conn. — A centerpiece of the Travelers Championship always happens a day before the actual tournament; It’s when the TPC River Highlands holds the annual Celebrity Pro-Am.

For fans, it’s a chance to gather again – this time at full capacity. In 2021, the Travelers Championship capped the crowds at 10,000 fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I love the people, I love the fans and the more we can get out here, the better,” said Andy Bessette, the Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers.

Christopher Jackson, of “Hamilton” fame, said, “This is the best theater you can be in, for all the different causes it’s pretty amazing.”

NFL veteran, Heisman Trophy winner, and Boston College great Doug Flutie is a frequent face at the Celebrity Pro-Am.

“With Golf, you’re out of your element and it’s a finesse thing,” Flutie said, after hitting a drive off the first tee.

ESPN broadcast great Chris Berman also made a return to support the Travelers Championship.

“We all lost two years, so this is really cool, and this tournament has gone through a lot and the world has gone through a lot," Berman said. "This is going to be a fun week. Connecticut puts its best foot forward this week.”

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

