Celebrity Pro-Am Day at the Travelers welcomes fans back to the fairways

For the first time in two years golf fan, Josh Hubbard, from Middlebury was able to share in the excitement of seeing the pro golfers in action.

CROMWELL, Conn. — The Travelers Championship has capped attendance at ten thousand fans this year which was a win for so many who came out to the course.

“It’s nice to have it back,” Hubbard said, “I’m born and raised in Connecticut so having the event here is nice for the fans.” Tournament Director Nathan Grube said, “things are getting back and that’s what I’m so excited about and that message will be projected all week.”

Standing alongside the first tee and enjoying near-perfect weather, Dan Brennan and Mary McKeon, from Roxbury, made their first-ever trip to the TPC.

McKeon laughed, “normalcy can be wonderful, especially when it’s like this.” On course for the Celebrity Pro-Am, Sports broadcasting legend Chris Berman said after his tee shot, “we know we are going in the right direction, this is the people of Connecticut and Western Massachusetts’ event -- it always has been.”

Berman pointed to the crowd who had gathered at the first tee to watch hit him and said, “this is proof.”

