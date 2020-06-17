Chez Reavie, Jordan Spieth, Marc Leishman commit to 2020 Travelers Championship

“Tournament champions become part of the Travelers Championship family, and we’re always happy to see them return,” Tournament Director Nathan Grube said.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Travelers Championship announced Wednesday three former tournament champions are headed to Connecticut.

Defending champ Chez Reavie, 2017 winner Jordan Spieth and 2012 champion Marc Leishman are the latest pros to commit to the 2020 tournament.

“Tournament champions become part of the Travelers Championship family, and we’re always happy to see them return,” Tournament Director Nathan Grube said.

Reavie had a record-setting week at TPC River Highlands in 2019, Spieth won the 2017 Travelers Championship in dramatic fashion, holing out from a bunker on the first playoff hole to beat Daniel Berger and Leishman overcame a six-shot deficit in the final round of the 2012 Travelers Championship.

“We’re so proud of our previous winners, and Chez, Jordan and Marc have all been wonderful champions,” Travelers' Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, Andy Bessette said . “I am looking forward to see who will win this year’s Travelers Championship and join them in that distinguished club.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Travelers Championship held June 25–28, will be a TV-only event this year.

Fans can watch on Golf Channel (Thursday–Sunday) and CBS (Saturday and Sunday).

“Chez, Jordan and Marc all have great memories from their winning weeks at TPC River Highlands, so I know they’re looking forward to coming back. And we’re looking forward to having them here,” Grube continued.