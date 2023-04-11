Collin Morikawa joins 2023 Travelers Championship

Collin Morikawa is a five-time PGA TOUR winner and is No. 11 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

CROMWELL, Conn — Two-time major golf champion Collin Morikawa will play at the 2023 Travelers Championship, making this his third tournament appearance.

Morikawa is a five-time PGA TOUR winner and is No. 11 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Morikawa's first PGA TOUR win came in his sixth start as a professional, at the Barracuda Championship in 2019. He won the PGA Championship for his first major title the following year, then captured The Open Championship in 2021 for his second.

“We’re delighted to add another highly ranked and supremely talented golfer to our player field with Collin joining us,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube in a statement. “He has played here twice before, so we know the intensity he brings to every shot and the exciting moments he’s capable of at TPC River Highlands.”

Morikawa will be joining other star players this year including Scottie Scheffler (No. 2 in the OWGR), Rory McIlroy (No. 3), Patrick Cantlay (No. 4), defending champion Xander Schauffele (No. 6) and Justin Thomas (No. 12).

Morikawa represented the United States at the Walker Cup in 2017, the Olympics and the Ryder Cup in 2021, and the Presidents Cup last year. He went a combined 5-1-1 in helping the U.S. win back the Ryder Cup and retain the Presidents Cup.

“Collin’s talent was evident since his college days at Cal, which is why we gave him an exemption in 2019, and since that time, he’s had a tremendous start to his career,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President, and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers in a statement. “I’m excited that our fans will have another opportunity to see him up close this year. Hosting the best golfers in the world is just one of the many reasons why fans will want to experience this world-class event.”

The 2023 Travelers Championship will be held June 19-25 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. Tickets are on sale now.

