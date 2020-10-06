Dustin Johnson, Jason Day commit to 2020 Travelers Championship

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Travelers Championship held June 25–28, will be a TV-only event this year.

HARTFORD, Conn — The Travelers Championship announced Wednesday a pair of former No. 1 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are headed to Connecticut.

Dustin Johnson, currently No. 5 in the world, and Jason Day, a 12-time PGA TOUR winner, are the latest to commit to the 2020 tournament.

Johnson and Day join a group of some of the world’s best players including Rory McIlroy (No. 1), Brooks Koepka (No. 3), Justin Thomas (No. 4), and Patrick Reed and Patrick Cantlay, who are tied for No. 7.

“This is a wonderful player field we have shaping up for our viewers,” Tournament Director Nathan Grube said. “Dustin and Jason have both won a lot of tournaments on the PGA TOUR, including majors, and we’re thrilled to hear that they’re coming back to Connecticut."

Fans can watch on Golf Channel (Thursday–Sunday) and CBS (Saturday and Sunday).

“I’m very excited to welcome Dustin and Jason back to the Travelers Championship and for our fans who will be watching from home,” Travelers' Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, Andy Bessette said.

According to Bessette, this year's player field will be one of the strongest on the PGA TOUR.