Fan guide to the 2022 Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. — The stage is set for another star-studded Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

This year's PGA Tour event in Cromwell begins playing on Thursday, June 23 and runs through the weekend, with the final round on Sunday, June 26.

Organizers expect 156 golfers to make up the field of competition this year, all vying for a shot at this year's championship.

Connecticut's only PGA Tour event is always a popular attraction for thousands of fans from around the state and the country, and there are a number of important changes and notes for fans to be aware of before coming out to the course to take in the golf action.

Tickets:

Tickets are on sale for the Travelers Championship, with tickets available for course access, starting Wednesday, June 22.

All tickets are digital or mobile-only; tickets can only be accessed on a guest’s smartphone and will be scanned at the gate for admission.

Tickets must be purchased in advance of the tournament. There will be no tickets sold at the gate.

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster, or here.

General parking is included with each ticket on a first-come, first-served basis.

Directions to the course and parking can be found here.

The Travelers Championship offers various admissions programs with special programs for health care workers and first responders, military and veterans, and children ages 15 and under.

Bag Policies:

The Travelers Championship has updated its security policy, in accordance with the PGA Tour. Some of the changes made this year include the following:

The tournament will not provide a "bag check" area this year. All bags must conform to the PGA Tour's bag policy and will be searched upon entering the course. Opaque bags (i.e. purses, clutches, etc.) must not exceed 6" x 6" x 6". Clear tote bags, plastic, vinyl, or other carry items must not exceed 12" x 6" x 6". Medically necessary and infant diaper bags are permitted on the tournament grounds.



On-Site Health & Safety Guidelines:

The Travelers Championship is taking a number of safety precautions in an effort to keep fans, staff, volunteers, players, caddies, and others healthy.

All tickets are contactless and obtained through mobile ticketing.

All transactions on the course are contactless and cashless.

There will be more hand sanitizing and handwashing stations throughout the property, and frequent cleaning at high-touch locations.

Masks are not mandated on the property. Per CDC guidelines, everyone over the age of 2 is encouraged to wear a mask while indoors. Unvaccinated individuals are encouraged to wear a mask while outdoors, in instances where they cannot be socially distant.

If fans begin to feel ill on-site, they are urged to seek medical attention at the First Aid Tent.

Guests are asked to adhere to all signage throughout the course. Failure to comply could result in fans being expelled from the tournament grounds.

Permitted Items:

The Travelers Championship has a list of items that are allowed on the course grounds.

Binoculars, without case

Collapsible chair, without chair bag

Mobile phones and tablets

Infant supplies

Personal transportation devices for mobility aid, i.e. motorized wheelchair or scooter

Portable radio with headset

Reusable plastic or metal cups and bottles that are empty upon entry & exit, and cannot hold more than 32 ounces

Seat cushions that don't require a carrying case, or that do not have pockets or compartments

Still camera without case & lens smaller than 6" (only permitted Wednesday)

You can find a full list on the Travelers Championship website here.

Prohibited Items:

The Travelers Championship has a list of items that are prohibited on the course grounds and must be returned to your vehicle.

Backpacks

Beverages or coolers of any kind

Binocular case

Cameras (not permitted during tournament play Thursday-Sunday)

Camera lenses larger than 6" (not permitted Wednesday)

Camera bags

Chair bags

Clear backpacks

Computers or laptops

Drones

Fireworks, laser pointers, or other explosives

Illegal substances or items deemed unlawful or dangerous by the PGA TOUR/tournament security officials

Knives, firearms, or weapons of any kind

Lounge or over-sized chairs with extended footrests

Memorabilia, i.e. pin flags, photos, trading cards, golf balls, and other sports paraphernalia

Mesh synch bags

Motorcycles, mopeds, tricycles, bicycles, skateboards, or hoverboards

Outside food or beverage

Pets, with the exception of service animals

Plastic, metal or glass cups, cans, or containers

Posters, signs, banners, or ladders

Radios, TV's, or other electronic noise-producing items

Seat cushions with carrying case or pockets

Selfie sticks

Video cameras

Whistles, horns, or noisemakers

You can find a full list on the Travelers Championship website here.

Cell Phone Policies:

Cell phones are permitted inside the course grounds, but there are a number of restrictions fans must adhere to.

Devices must be on vibrate or silent at all times.

Devices may be used to take photos, record audio, and record video in all areas throughout tournament week.

Camera flashes may not be used.

Live streaming of the tournament on devices is not permitted.

Phone calls are only allowed near concession areas.

Please be respectful of play, and do not interfere with players, caddies, or media.

Failure to comply with policies may result in tickets being revoked.

Cell phones can be confiscated by a mobile device committee volunteer or a hole captain. If a phone is confiscated, a fan will be given a receipt and the device will be held at the main gate until 6 p.m. that day. After that, it will be held in the tournament office.



Fan Amenities:

The Travelers Championship offers a wide variety of amenities to enhance the spectator experience for fans of all ages. There are a number of special areas fans can visit to take in the action, sample foods and drinks, and more.

The Travelers Championship is a proud supporter of the U.S. Armed Forces and offers a number of special amenities, programs, and more to salute our country's military personnel.

This year, the tournament is bringing back the Stanley Black & Decker Fan Zone, after it was removed for the last two tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inclement Weather:

In the event of inclement weather, the Travelers Championship will alert fans and inform everyone of current conditions.

If inclement weather should occur, play may be suspended or canceled. You can find more information on how the tournament handles weather alerts here.

If you are heading out to the Travelers Championship, download the free FOX61 News app to track the latest conditions at TPC River Highlands to make sure you're staying safe while watching the action in Cromwell.

