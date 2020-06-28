Fans make big adjustment to a quarantined Travelers Championship this year

At Chris Cote’s Golf Shop in Southington, they’ve found that through the pandemic, the love for the sport hasn’t wavered.

CROMWELL, Conn. — While the pros are at TPC River Highlands, fans are still finding a way to get their golf fix.

Taking advantage of the sunshine in the morning, many flocked to the driving range.

"Excited to come out, hit a couple of balls out here, enjoy the Saturday morning with my son," Domenic Mancini of Bristol said.

At Chris Cote’s Golf Shop in Southington, they’ve found that through the pandemic, the love for the sport hasn’t wavered.

"I think golf is one of those sports, it’s outside, it’s on the safer side and people want to get outside and do something so I think golf has been an outlet for a lot of people," Danielle Cote said. "We’ve actually seen a lot of beginners, a lot of kids, women, people who haven’t played golf in 20 years they’re coming back to the sport and it’s great, it’s great for the game."

However fans are feeling a little empty when it comes to this year’s Travelers Championship, which couldn’t allow spectators.

"It’s a little disappointing but everybody’s doing what they can to stay safe and contain the virus as much as possible so it’s good for everybody’s health and safety but unfortunately we can’t attend as golf fans," Dylan Walton, of Southington said.

With safety a priority, several players withdrew from the championship because of COVID-19.

"It’s good that they’re doing it for the safety of the players and the caddies and everybody involved," Walton continued.

Cote said the PGA tour and players are being so responsible by doing that, so she thinks they made the right choice.