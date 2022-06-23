Full crowds day 1 of Travelers Championship is something to celebrate

A return to full-capacity crowds after pandemic precautions is a milestone reached even before tee-off.

CROMWELL, Conn. — The power of a little white ball was on display again at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. For the first time since 2019, full crowds were allowed back at the Travelers Championship.

Capped at 10,000 fans in 2021, the first day of tournament play brought many more spectators to the course and a lot of excitement.

“To have everybody back and, look around, there’s a bunch of people here, they’re all excited to be out. Last year was good, this year is better,” said Mike Whitmer, from the corporate communications team at Travelers.

For the first time in three years, the Travelers Championship has brought back the Fan Zone, with a variety of games and interactive golf activities – plus food options.

At a “golf swing analyzer”, PGA teaching pro Raj Jackson, from Las Vegas, was lending his expertise to all who wanted to take a shot.

“The fans and the people are what makes this tournament," Jackson said, "So not only do you have great golfers, but the fans bring the energy that makes this fun to go and attend.”

Chris Flynn, from Canton, came out to the Fun Zone with his family.

“They’ve done a beautiful job with everything and it’s one heck of an experience,” Flynn said.

Top names graced the leaderboard after the opening day of tournament play.

“The weekend looks good, hot and steamy but good golf weather, so I’m really looking forward to it,” Whitmer added.

