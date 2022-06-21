Golf 101 with FOX61

FOX61's Ben Goldman spoke with a golf pro at Tumble Brook Country Club to get all the information any newcomer to the sport would need.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — The Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell is just days away and the hype around Connecticut is gearing up. Thousands of people will be in attendance to see the PGA's best compete at the highest level.

Golf is a sport that attracts huge crowds across the country, with many looking to get involved in the sport.

FOX61's Ben Goldman went over to Tumble Brook Country Club in Bloomfield to go over the basics of the sport and how to get started with one of America's favorite pastimes.

"The thing that I say to people when they come to me for instruction is 'Why golf? Why now?'" said Evan Lambert, a golf professional and instructor at Tumble Brook Country Club. "It's social, it's competitive if you want it to be, it's recreational if it isn't. It's just truly a good pastime to get outside. To enjoy the beautiful golf course, to spend some time with friends. It's just great, all-encompassing, and good fun."

Goldman and Lambert went through a rundown of all the different clubs in a golf player's arsenal and Lambert said each one serves a unique and important purpose.

The shorter clubs, the wedges are reserved for shorter shots as they have a high loft. The irons, varying in number, can be alternated in comparison to the distance of a shot, but are mainly used for a second short or a par 3. Lastly, the woods, are used for longer shots which can be seen being hit off a tee on a long par 4 or par 5, explained Lambert.

Spending time on the putting green is also important.

"There are two things that I always want people to come in and practice on the putting green," said Lambert. "Number one we have to have a purpose when you're practicing. You can split it up into two areas, what we call lag putting or distance control. Try to get the ball as close to the hole with varying distances and then make the ball into the hole from short distances. If you put those two things together you can go out to the golf course and have success immediately.

Lambert also discussed how not every golf course is priced the same, explaining that some courses are private and public which all change how people can pay. On a public course, you can walk on and pay a fee, whereas on a private course you pay a membership fee to play.

A private and public course can also affect your access to golf carts and their prices as well.

Lambert said that all courses will contain some sort of pro shop where you may be able to purchase golf attire, equipment, merchandise, etc. This is also where you will be paying for your round or checking out a cart with a golf pro.

Goldman and Lambert then headed out to the course and went step by step on how to play a hole with Ben being able to save par with Evan's instruction.

If you'd like more information on Tumble Brook Country Club, visit their website here. You can also book golfing lessons with Lambert through their website.

The Travelers Championship will be from June 23-26.

