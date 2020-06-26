Golf becomes a team game; tour pros honor area healthcare workers

For the past few weeks, the PGA has implemented a caddie bib program where, next to the name of the PGA star, the name of a healthcare worker accompanies it.

CROMWELL, Conn. — The fairways and greens are quiet at the 2020 Travelers Championship but the players and caddies are making a loud statement for local healthcare workers and emergency personnel.

For the past few weeks, the PGA has implemented a caddie bib program where, next to the name of the PGA star, the name of a healthcare worker accompanies it. Three-time Travelers champ Bubba Watson is wearing the name of Alicia Dreyer who is a respiratory therapist at Hartford Hospital and has been on the frontlines of the Covid-19 fight.

“They are the heroes, they are the people coming through at this moment,” Watson said.

Dreyer, who lives in Bloomfield, and has worked at Hartford Hospital for two years is a golf fan and, certainly a backer of Bubba Watson.

“I can’t believe it, I’m very honored,” Dreyer said when she found out Watson and his caddie were paying tribute to her. “I was like Bubba Watson?! Are they kidding.”

More than 150 PGA players are wearing the names of local healthcare workers during this year’s tournament in Cromwell.