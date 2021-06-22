Golfers ready for a gallery | Final preps in place at TPC River Highlands

Ten thousand fans a day will be allowed to see the golf action unfold, in 2020 no fans were allowed to attend the tournament.

CROMWELL, Conn. — It has been two years since the Travelers Championship has been able to welcome fans back to the fairways, which will happen on Wednesday when the TPC holds the celebrity Pro-Am.

For Jeff Reich, the director of golf maintenance at the TPC, it is a year-long endeavor the get the course in top shape for the tournament.

Reich said, “the course is in great shape, it’s setting up to be one of the best since I’ve been here, our team has done a fantastic job.”

Nathan Grube, the tournament director added, “Jeff and his team create Broadway theatre here, you are going to have the best players in the world on one of the best stages on tour.”

This year, a team of 30 is part of the crew that will keep the course in order.

As far as welcoming the fans again, Matt Bordonaro, the Travelers director of media relations said, “it’s going to be great to hear the crowds again, I think the players are excited to hear the crowds and feel the energy of the people.”

