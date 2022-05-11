x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Travelers Championship

Harold Varner III commits to 2022 Travelers Championship

He has two tournament victories in his career and three Top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour this season
Credit: AP
Harold Varner III follows his shot off the first tee during the final round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

CROMWELL, Conn. — Champion golfer Harold Varner III has committed to play in the 2022 Travelers Championship.

The 31-year-old has two tournament victories in his career and three Top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour this season, tournament officials said. He is ranked No. 36 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

RELATED: 3 more top golfers commit to Travelers Championship

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

This is the sixth time Varner will appear at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

Others committed to play this year include last year's winner Harris English as well as Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, Abraham Ancer, Joaquín Niemann and Will Zalatoris.

The 2022 Travelers Championship will be held June 20-26 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. Gates open to spectators starting Wednesday, June 22. 

Tickets for the Travelers Championship are available now, starting at $56 for the grounds. The championship takes place June 20-26.

RELATED: Harris English set to defend his Travelers Championship title, entertains on media day

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

Travelers Championship: Top of the leaderboard getting crowded