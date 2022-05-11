Harold Varner III commits to 2022 Travelers Championship

He has two tournament victories in his career and three Top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour this season

CROMWELL, Conn. — Champion golfer Harold Varner III has committed to play in the 2022 Travelers Championship.

The 31-year-old has two tournament victories in his career and three Top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour this season, tournament officials said. He is ranked No. 36 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

This is the sixth time Varner will appear at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

Others committed to play this year include last year's winner Harris English as well as Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, Abraham Ancer, Joaquín Niemann and Will Zalatoris.

The 2022 Travelers Championship will be held June 20-26 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. Gates open to spectators starting Wednesday, June 22.

Tickets for the Travelers Championship are available now, starting at $56 for the grounds.

