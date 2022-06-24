With hot temps at Travelers this weekend, doctors stress hydration and sun safety

The medical tents are able and ready to care for both players and fans should anyone need any medical attention.

CROMWELL, Conn. — With the scorching temperatures expected on Saturday and Sunday, golf fans at the Travelers Championships are going to want to find ways to beat the heat.

"You have to make sure you stay hydrated and also for sun protection bring plenty of sunscreen," said Dr. Benjamin Litman, an emergency physician at Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Litman said it's important to drink more water than normal to be comfortable out in the hot temperatures.

"If you’re feeling really tired and nauseous and dizzy, those are signs of worry. You need fluids, take it easy and get some shade," said Dr. Litman. "Sunscreen needs to be on every two hours, more if you’re sweating it off and for water, you need to listen to your body."

But there are also some really great health benefits to coming out to the tournament.

"You’re out in nature, you’re walking using all different kinds of muscle groups," said Dr. Kathy Mueller, Director of Integrative Medicine Program of Trinity Health of New England.

As we're coming out of the pandemic and into more normalcy, being around crowds again is good for our social health.

"We're as safe as we can be being outside gathering with wind and air and sunshine even with COVID numbers as they go up and down, but just being together we know there are health benefits with being in community and there are high risks of heart attack and stroke when people aren’t socially connected, so this is a good thing for all of us," said Dr. Mueller.

Water and sunscreen are being given out at all the medical tents, just find anyone in a yellow shirt. It's important to remember alcohol can dehydrate you faster, so if you are going to enjoy a drink make sure you counter it with some water.

